Jayson Tatum Seventh Player To Reach This Milestone In Celtics’ History

While the Boston Celtics faced off with the Chicago Bulls, star forward Jayson Tatum reached another career milestone.

The game had massive playoff-seeding implications, but it also was a memorable night for Tatum. The 24-year-old scored his 2,000th point on the season, something only six others have done in Celtics’ history

Celtics’ Sean Grande shared a list on Twitter of all seven players to score 2,000 in a single season. Tatum will join Sam Jones (1965), John Havlicek (1970-73), Larry Bird (1984-88), Kevin McHale (1987), Paul Pierce (2001-03, 2006) and Isaiah Thomas (2017).

In Chicago tonight, Jayson Tatum just scored his 2,000th point of the season. pic.twitter.com/TzE0y6bepK — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) April 7, 2022

With just two games left to play, Tatum is in the running for the most points scored in the league for the 2021-22 season.