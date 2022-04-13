Jerry York Retires After 28 Seasons As Boston College Hockey Coach

York has had an impressive run

by

Jerry York is calling it a career.

The Boston College men’s hockey team head coach announced his retirement after 28 years behind the bench with the Eagles. York has been a coach for 50 years.

“I have been thinking about the possibility of retiring during the past several weeks and it just seemed to me to be the right time to do so,” York said in a statement provided by BC. “I am so blessed to have been involved with Boston College these past 28 years and to have had the opportunity to coach so many wonderful student-athletes.”

York has quite the résumé. The 76-year-old is the winningest head coach in NCAA hockey history, a member of multiple Halls of Fame and is a five-time NCAA champion.

