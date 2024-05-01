BOSTON — The Bruins faced a challenge in net against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 5 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series.

Ironically enough, that challenge in goaltender Joseph Woll has a rather deep history with the city he played in on Tuesday night.

Woll came to the NHL from a powerhouse program just a few miles from TD Garden with the Boston College Eagles. Woll won 47 games over three years during his collegiate career, earning co-team MVP honors during the 2018-19 season. He’s no stranger to big games on the TD Garden ice after fierce competition with Boston College through the Beanpot and a loaded Hockey East Association.

That experience showed up Tuesday night when Woll got his first start of the series, making 27 saves in a 2-1 overtime win for the Maple Leafs over the Bruins.

“It’s pretty special,” Woll said. “I was having the time of my life out there. It’s a place I’ve played a lot of big games. To come here and play the Bruins in an elimination game is pretty special. I thought from the drop of the puck that our team had a different level of urgency. It made me confident back there.”

Woll won six of his first 10 starts to begin the 2023-24 season before an ankle injury put him on the shelf for nearly three months. His Toronto teammates understand his struggle to return to rhythm and recognized his impact in a crucial game of the series.

“Joe Woll stepped into a tough spot and stood on his head,” Max Domi said. “… He’s unbelievable. He made some huge saves there. Obviously, (we were) coming out of the gates flying. That’s a really tough spot for the goalie to be in when he only sees one or two shots against a team like that. It’s in a playoff game and he’s been sitting around for awhile. It shows how mature he is and the presence that he brings when he steps in between the pipes. It’s great to see.”

Woll has stood up against the Bruins on multiple recent occasions from his latest performance to a challenge from fellow former Hockey East netminder Jeremy Swayman. His head coach certainly noticed the work ethic from the goalie.

“He works really hard,” Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said. “He fought through a tough injury this season. That sort of derailed what was a tremendous season to that point. He stayed with it. Since the playoffs began and once we were preparing that last week, he knew he wasn’t going to be starting Game 1. It was really obvious to me that he was just going to continue to work and prepare as though he were playing and stay ready. He’s certainly done that.”

The Bruins and Maple Leafs now head back north for Game 6 with Boston still leading the series 3-2. Puck drop on Thursday night is TBD. You can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.