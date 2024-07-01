BOSTON — It won’t be hard for Boston Bruins fans to watch first-round draft pick Dean Letourneau with him right down the road at Boston College in the fall.

Letourneau met two of his future Eagles teammates before his first day at development camp. Oskar Jellvik and Andre Gasseau are both going into their sophomore seasons at Boston College. The two made their fourth appearance at development camp.

“I met them (on Sunday) and talked to them a lot (Monday),” Letourneau told reporters after Day 1 of development camp. “So, they’re great guys so I’m really happy that I’m here with them then I’ll be with them at BC next year.”

The 18-year-old will play at Conte Forum with Boston College, which is just seven miles down the road from the Bruins’ home at TD Garden.

With the Eagles in Hockey East, Letourneau will have many opportunities to play at TD Garden, including in the Beanpot and Hockey East tournament.

“That’s what made it more special being picked by Boston, that I’ll be back here for BC,” Letourneau said. “Great city here so I’m glad I’ll be here for a couple years.”

The forward is not sure what his role will be with Boston College coming in as a freshman. He is hoping to just crack the roster and be on special teams during his college season.

“It’s to be determined right now,” Letourneau said on his role with the Eagles. “I mean, I’m hoping I can work my way into the lineup and hopefully be on the power play and penalty kill too.”

Bruins fans get can their first in-game look at Letourneau in the fall of 2024 at Conte Forum.