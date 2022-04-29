NFL Draft Roundup: How Patriots Selection Of Cole Strange Was Graded

The New England Patriots made a rather surprising decision during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday with night the selection of Tennessee-Chattanooga guard Cole Strange.
Strange was not viewed by many as a first-round pick with NFL draft analysts Daniel Jeremiah having him as his 74th player available entering Thursday. ESPN’s draft expert Mel Kiper wasn’t far off from there either, calling it a “huge reach.”
The draft grades from a handful of media outlets depict a rather troubling theme.
The Ringer’s Danny Kelly: D
New England leaves an awful lot of talent on the board here in grabbing Strange, my 73rd-ranked player. I don?t love the value, even with the trade down factored in.
The Athletic’s Sheil Kapadia: D
… Instead, they used their first-round selection on a soon-to-be 24-year-old interior offensive lineman. I?m happy to look foolish with this grade a couple years from now, but I don?t get it.
Sports Illustrated’s Kevin Hanson: D+
While he?ll fill the void created by Ted Karras and has versatility to play guard or center, this is a surprise, as they likely could have waited at least another round, possibly two, for Strange
NFL.com’s Chad Reuter: D
Their pick at No. 29 was a surprise, as Strange was selected at least 40-to-50 picks ahead of where I expected him to go.
CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco: C
They draft the replacement for Shaq Mason at right guard. This might be a little high for him, but it certainly fills a need. They get younger and cheaper.
Yahoo Sports’ Eric Edholm: C-
Our 91st-ranked player, Strange screams Patriots ? but also screams poor value.
Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski: F
Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots don?t care what anyone thinks. Otherwise, they wouldn?t have reached for Strange with the 29th overall pick.
FOX Sports’ Rob Rang: B-
… Still, this felt like a selection New England could have made on Day Two. Don’t be surprised, however, when Strange competes for a starting role early and latches on to that role with the same grip strength he shows as a blocker
Well, based on the opinions of a handful of media outlets, it seems there’s only one way to go from here as the Patriots gear up for the second and third round Friday starting at 7 p.m. ET.