NFL Draft Roundup: How Patriots Selection Of Cole Strange Was Graded

The New England Patriots made a rather surprising decision during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday with night the selection of Tennessee-Chattanooga guard Cole Strange.

Strange was not viewed by many as a first-round pick with NFL draft analysts Daniel Jeremiah having him as his 74th player available entering Thursday. ESPN’s draft expert Mel Kiper wasn’t far off from there either, calling it a “huge reach.”

The draft grades from a handful of media outlets depict a rather troubling theme.

The Ringer’s Danny Kelly: D

New England leaves an awful lot of talent on the board here in grabbing Strange, my 73rd-ranked player. I don?t love the value, even with the trade down factored in.

The Athletic’s Sheil Kapadia: D

… Instead, they used their first-round selection on a soon-to-be 24-year-old interior offensive lineman. I?m happy to look foolish with this grade a couple years from now, but I don?t get it.

Sports Illustrated’s Kevin Hanson: D+

While he?ll fill the void created by Ted Karras and has versatility to play guard or center, this is a surprise, as they likely could have waited at least another round, possibly two, for Strange

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter: D

Their pick at No. 29 was a surprise, as Strange was selected at least 40-to-50 picks ahead of where I expected him to go.