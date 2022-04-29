NFL Draft 2022: Giants, Jets Among First-Round Winners; Patriots Reach

NESN Logo Sign In

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft ran at a rapid pace Thursday night with one NFC-altering deal to go along with a ton of selection-specific trades.

And some teams had better nights than others.

With that, here are a handful of the biggest winners and losers from the first round:

Winners

New York Jets

The Jets may not have pulled off a trade for San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel, but New York received an impressive first-round haul, including three of Daniel Jeremiah’s top nine players in the draft. New York selected cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner at No. 4 overall, followed it up with Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson at No. 10 and then traded back into the first round to grab sliding Florida State edge rusher Jermaine Johnson at No. 26 overall. A handful of teams had two selections Thursday, but with the late-round trade, Gang Green was the only team with three.

New York Giants

Well, there are a ton of stars heading to New York. The Giants pulled off a perfect 1-2 punch in the top 10 picks. New York drafted Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux No. 5 overall before selecting their tackle of the future with Alabama’s Evan Neal two picks later. Both Thibodeaux and Neal, at one point or another, were believed to be the top overall selection. New York addressed a pair of needs in doing so continued a great start for new general manager Joe Schoen and first-year coach Brian Daboll.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles pulled off the biggest of two draft-night blockbusters by acquiring fourth-year wideout A.J. Brown from the Tennessee Titans in exchange for the No. 18 pick in the NFL draft. Philadelphia reportedly has agreed to a contract extension with Brown, one of the true up-and-coming wideouts in the game. Yes, it cost them financially, but it nevertheless serves as a great move for a team trying to build around Jalen Hurts. And that trade was after the Eagles traded up to jump the Baltimore Ravens and draft Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis, the top defensive tackle in the class, at No. 13 overall.

Baltimore Ravens

Sure, the Ravens dealt of one of Lamar Jackson’s offensive weapons in Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, but in doing so were granted a first-round pick from the Arizona Cardinals. Given that Davante Adams was traded for a first- and second-rounder, Baltimore got a great return for an inferior talent. The Ravens also drafted a consensus top-5 player in safety Kyle Hamilton with the No. 14 overall pick and were granted another steal with Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum at No. 25 overall.