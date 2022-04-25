One Possible Explanation For Patriots’ Draft Pick Trade With Texans

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots made a trade that most NFL fans would overlook on Monday.

The Patriots sent a fifth-round pick (No. 170) to the Houston Texans in exchange for a sixth-round pick (No. 183) and a seventh-round pick (No. 245).

In other terms, New England moved back 13 spots to pick up a seventh-round pick.

Bill Belichick has a history of ditching fifth-round picks, and one insider has a potential explanation behind the trend that gives background on Belichick’s first deal with ex-Patriot front office member Nick Caserio.

“The Patriots have only used six fifth-round picks in the last ten drafts, and three were specialists,” CLNS reporter Evan Lazar tweeted on Monday. “The hit rate of NFL draft picks levels off after the fourth round. In other words, there is very little difference between a fifth-round pick and a sixth or seventh. Might as well have more darts.”

The Patriots now have more “darts,” with a remaining fifth-round pick, three sixth-round picks and a seventh-round pick. More draft pick movement can be expected, as the team averages 3.8 trades per draft in the Belichick era.