Patriots Reportedly Acquire Draft Picks In Belichickian Trade With Texans

UPDATE (4:41 P.M. ET): Here are the details of the Patriots’ trade with the Texans, per Field Yates of ESPN:

ORIGINAL STORY: With the 2022 NFL Draft a few days away, Bill Belichick already is doing Bill Belichick things for the Patriots.

New England on Monday sent a fifth-round pick to the Houston Texans in exchange for a sixth- and seventh-round pick, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Patriots previously were set to have two fifth-round picks, whereas the Texans had three sixth-rounders and one seventh-rounder. New England now owns nine picks in the 2022 draft, giving it extra ammunition for further trading should Belichick want to make more moves.

The fifth-rounder sent to Houston either will be No. 158 or No. 170. In addition to trading their seventh-round pick (No. 245), the Texans also will send one of three sixth-rounders: Nos. 183, 205 and 207.