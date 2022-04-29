NFL Personnel Exec Offers Opinion On Patriots Drafting Cole Strange

NESN Logo Sign In

Some people have criticized Bill Belichick and the Patriots for using a first-round pick on Cole Strange, a player some viewed as a third-round pick. New England on Thursday traded down from No. 21 to select the Chattanooga interior offensive lineman with the 29th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Fair or not, the Patriots are going to get killed by talking heads who thought they should’ve targeted a player at a skill position. However, you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone around the NFL with a bad thing to say about Strange, specifically.

Louis Riddick raved about the 6-foot-5, 307-pounder during ESPN’s draft coverage. Mel Kiper compared Strange, who could play center or guard in the pros, to Patriots great Logan Mankins. His college coach said he likes to “hurt folks” — a good thing, in this case. Though you could view his reaction as a bad look for the Patriots, Sean McVay clearly thinks very highly of Strange. Most importantly, Bill Belichick praised his new offensive lineman during a post-draft Zoom call.

And, while speaking with NESN.com on Friday, an NFC personnel executive offered a similarly positive review of Strange.

“We liked him a lot,” the executive said. “Saw him more as a Day 2 guy but he’s definitely a starter in our league at center/guard. Smart, tough and great kid.”

None of this is to say the Patriots made a bulletproof move Thursday night. Strange was ranked 73rd overall in Dane Brugler’s massive NFL draft guide, coming in fourth among all centers. Other draft boards have Strange listed as a guard, the position he likely will play in New England in the immediate future.

Brugler wrote this of Strange in his draft summary: