Why Patriots Drafting Cole Strange In First Round Feels Like Major Reach

The fact that New England’s 2022 draft class featured Cole Strange was no surprise. The Chattanooga offensive lineman was viewed as a natural fit for the Patriots, who had a glaring need at his primary position.

But Strange as the headliner of that class? As a first-round pick? That was a wholly unexpected development that quickly drew the ire of Patriots fans.

Strange, an FCS standout who impressed at the 2022 Senior Bowl and aced his workout at the NFL Scouting Combine, was widely viewed as a Day 2 prospect.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler had him 73rd on his Top 100 Big Board. NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah ranked him 74th overall. Here at NESN.com, we had the Patriots taking him at No. 90 and No. 85 in a pair of pre-draft mocks, including one published Thursday morning. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead openly laughed when Strange’s name was called, with McVay saying they thought he might be available at No. 104.

The Patriots took Strange at No. 29 overall, choosing him over notable defensive prospects like versatile defensive back Daxton Hill, cornerbacks Andrew Booth and Kyler Gordon, linebacker Nakobe Dean, defensive tackle Travis Jones and edge rusher George Karlaftis.

The trade down from No. 21 that preceded the Strange pick — which yielded them extra selections in the third (94th) and fourth rounds (121st) — caused them to miss out on corners Trent McDuffie (21st, Kansas City) and Kaiir Elam (23rd, Buffalo) and linebackers Quay Walker (22nd, Green Bay) and Devin Lloyd (27th, Jacksonville), all of whom would have filled obvious New England needs. Edge rusher Jermaine Johnson also went 26th overall to the New York Jets after a surprising first-round slide.