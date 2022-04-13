Patriots Reportedly Hosting Mike Vrabel’s Son For Pre-NFL Draft Visit

NESN Logo Sign In

If for only a day, Mike Vrabel might be a Patriots fan again.

The Tennessee Titans head coach’s son, Tyler, visited New England on Wednesday for a visit ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft, according to Jordan Schultz. Vrabel was a three-year starter at Boston College, where he played left tackle and earned three ACC honorable mention selections.

The offensive line is an area the Patriots must address in the draft. They have needs both at guard spots following the departure of Ted Karras, and at both tackle spots with Isaiah Wynn entering the final year of his deal and Trent Brown an iffy long-term solution on the right side.

That said, Vrabel currently isn’t expected to be a starting-caliber tackle in the NFL and generally is expected to be selected late in the draft — if at all.

From Dane Brugler’s NFL draft guide:

Vrabel is a solid run blocker with strong hands and enough leg drive to generate push at contact. He reaches his landmarks as a pass blocker to steer defenders from the pocket, but he will struggle with wide speed and shifty rushers because of marginal flexibility and balance. Overall, Vrabel is tough-minded with functional strength and play recognition, but his athletic limitations and struggles to recover will follow him to the pro game.

The Patriots currently are set to have eight picks in the 2022 draft. They have one pick in each of the first four rounds and two each in Rounds 5 and 6. Barring a trade, New England will not draft in the seventh round, where some expect Vrabel to be taken.