Raiders Sign Derek Carr to 3-year, $121.5 Million Extension by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the Las Vegas Raiders and Derek Carr have agreed on a three-year, $121.5 million contract extension.

The #Raiders and star QB Derek Carr have agreed to terms on a 3-year contract extension worth $121.5M, source said. The agreement ties Carr to Las Vegas through the 2025 season. He is already the longest tenured QB in the AFC. 💰 💰 💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 13, 2022

The final year of Carr’s current contract is 2022, but the extension will keep him with the Raiders through the 2025 season. He’s the longest-tenured quarterback in the AFC with eight seasons under center for the Raiders.

In 2021, Carr completed 428 passes for 4,804 yards and 23 touchdowns. He also threw 14 interceptions and was sacked 40 times. Carr picked up 108 yards on the ground but fumbled the ball four times.

Heading into 2022, Las Vegas has a new head coach with Josh McDaniels and they also acquired wideout Davante Adams, Carr’s college teammate at Fresno. It’ll be interesting to see how Carr meshes with McDaniels’s offense and what his chemistry will be like with Adams as the former Bulldogs reunite.

Last season, the Raiders finished second in the AFC West with a 10-7 record and lost 26-19 to the eventual AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card round.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Las Vegas Raiders are +4000 to win Super Bowl LVII.