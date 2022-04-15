Chris Sale Injury: Latest Update On Red Sox Ace Prompts Big Question

NESN Logo Sign In

Chris Sale has taken an important next step on his road to recovery.

The Boston Red Sox ace told reporters Friday he started throwing long-toss sessions this week. Sale hadn’t thrown since February, as he sought to heal from the stress fracture he suffered in his right ribcage during the MLB lockout. The Red Sox placed Sale on the 60-day injured list to start the 2022 season and are building up his baseball fitness slowly.

The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey detailed Sale’s injury update:

“Chris Sale said he’s thrown long toss about five times and is feeling good,” McCaffrey wrote in a tweet. “He hasn’t been told when he’ll be able to throw off a mound. Said he felt like he could pitch in a game (Friday) but knows he needs to take it slow.”

Chris Sale said he?s thrown long toss about five times and is feeling good. He hasn?t been told when he?ll be able to throw off a mound. Said he felt like he could pitch in a game today but knows he needs to take it slow — Jen McCaffrey (@jcmccaffrey) April 15, 2022

Sale last week expressed his disappointment about starting the season on the injured list. Despite his admitted stubbornness, he also insisted he’ll follow the Red Sox medical staff’s instructions for his comeback.

Everyone probably is asking: “So when will Sale begin throwing from the mound?”