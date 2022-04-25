Red Sox’s Kevin Plawecki Reinstated From COVID-19 Related Injured List

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are now back to catching tandem they started the season with.

Prior to Monday night’s matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays, the Red Sox reinstated backup catcher Kevin Plawecki to the active roster after a stint on the COVID-19 Related Injured List. Plawecki, who tested positive for the virus and was put on the IL prior to Boston’s game on April 18, missed seven games in total.

Plawecki is back behind the plate in his return as he’ll bat ninth and catch starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi in the first of a four-game set in Toronto against the Blue Jays. Plawecki’s been a bit of a good luck charm this season as the Red Sox are 3-0 when he gets the starting nod.

In a corresponding roster move, the Red Sox optioned Connor Wong back to Triple-A Worcester. Wong was originally promoted to Boston on an emergency basis after Christian Vázquez also tested positive for COVID-19 a day after Plawecki.

Boston takes on Toronto on Monday night with first pitch scheduled at 7:07 p.m. ET, and you can catch the game on NESN.