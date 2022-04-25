Celtics’ Ime Udoka Outlines Plan For Robert Williams’ Usage In Game 4 Vs. Nets

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams recovered quickly from his torn meniscus injury in late March.

Head coach Ime Udoka outlined his plan for the defensive stalwart for Game 4 against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, one day after Williams was removed from the Celtics’ injury report.

“Per Ime Udoka — Rob Williams didn’t have any setbacks,” Celtics.com’s Amanda Pflugrad tweeted. “He will play around 24 minutes or so tonight and will come off the bench.”

Williams played 16 minutes in the Celtics’ 109-103 win against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday with two points, two rebounds and an assist.

The Celtics will enter Game 4 with a 3-0 series advantage and an opportunity to end the Nets’ season at 7 p.m. ET in Barclays Center on Monday.