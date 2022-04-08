Alex Cora Shares Simple, Appropriate Tweet Before Red Sox Season Opener

NESN Logo Sign In

Alex Cora woke up Friday morning ready to work.

The Red Sox manager took to Twitter a few hours before Boston’s 2022 season opener against the New York Yankees to share a simple message: “#ATrabajar”

That, of course, translates from Spanish to English as “to work,” which certainly fits what the Red Sox have been preaching this spring after falling two wins short of the World Series in 2021.

Boston’s roster features a ton of talent, but the Red Sox know they’ll need to work even harder this season to take the next step toward championship glory — something Cora is familiar with having guided the club to a title in his first season as skipper in 2018.

While a team can’t win or lose the World Series on Opening Day, it can set the tone for the rest of the season. And Cora’s message Friday was both simple and appropriate.