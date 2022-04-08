Hampus Lindholm Injury: Bruins Defenseman Won’t Play Vs. Lightning

Lindholm was injured Tuesday

The Boston Bruins will be without one of their top-four defensemen when they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night.

Hampus Lindholm was injured during Boston’s loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. He did not practice Thursday but was questionable to play in Tampa.

After Friday’s practice at Amalie Arena, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy provided a discouraging update on Lindholm.

“Did not skate so, clearly won’t play (Friday),” Cassidy told reporters, per team provided audio. “Hopeful he gets on the ice (Saturday). (David Pastrnak) didn’t skate. I would say Lindholm is probably a little ahead of Pasta in terms of who will play next.”

Pastrnak is dealing with an undisclosed injury but remains with the team as it continues its road trip.

While being without Pastrnak and Lindholm against an Atlantic Division rival with the Stanley Cup Playoffs a month away isn’t ideal, the Bruins did take care of the Lightning without Patrice Bergeron in their last meeting.

Bruins-Lightning drop the puck at 7 p.m. ET on NESN.

