Why Bobby Dalbec Plans To Represent Celtics With Opening Day Outfit

NESN Logo Sign In

With weeks to go, Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec has planned his pregame outfit for Boston’s home opener, which is scheduled for April 15. And he’ll be representing another Boston team before he takes the field at Fenway Park for the first time this season.

Dalbec plans to wear No. 9 Celtics jersey, representing Derrick White — with whom Dalbec was baseball and basketball teammates at Legend High School in Parker, Colorado. White graduated high school in 2012, while Dalbec was a member of the Class of 2013.

According to MassLive.com’s Christopher Smith and Brian Robb, Dalbec ordered a customized Celtics jersey to represent White as soon as he was acquired by the Green via trade with the San Antonio Spurs in February.

“Our home opener, I’m going to be rocking (White’s) No. 9 Celtics jersey in there,” Dalbec said Saturday, via Smith and Robb.

The Red Sox open the season on the road against the New York Yankees on April 7.