Bulls' Zach LaVine Available to Play Saturday Against Heat

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine is available to play Saturday against the Miami Heat.

Billy Donovan says Zach LaVine will play pic.twitter.com/T8UvY8rNW5 — Five Reasons Sports (@5ReasonsSports) April 2, 2022

LaVine was listed as probable on the injury report with a nagging knee injury. The Bulls guard has taken his game to another level this season, averaging 24.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per night while knocking down 47.6% of his attempts from the field.

The Bulls are listed as +2 underdogs at home to the Heat, according to the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Miami had been struggling, losing three of four games before picking up a win against the Sacramento Kings on Monday and another win over the Celtics on Wednesday.

LaVine’s presence in the lineup will be paramount if the Bulls are to pull off the win, or the cover, at home. The Heat are atop the Eastern Conference standings with a 49-28 record, while the Bulls are tied for fifth place with the Toronto Raptors at 45-32.

Despite their record, the Heat are tied with the Philadelphia 76ers for the fourth-best odds to win the Eastern Conference at +470. The Bulls have the sixth-best odds at +2700. Their performance has slipped of late, and LaVine’s health will be paramount if they hope to regain their early-season form and make a late-season push.

