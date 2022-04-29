Patriots Draft Pick Tracker: Analysis On Every Pats Selection, Trade

The Patriots entered the draft with nine total picks

by

The 2022 NFL Draft officially is underway.

The New England Patriots entered Thursday night armed with a total of nine selections: one on Day 1, two on Day 2 and six on Day 3. Follow along with this tracker for NESN.com’s rapid-fire take on each pick, along with any draft-day trades New England executes.

Click each draftee’s name for a deeper look at his skill set and his fit in New England. This post will be updated throughout the draft.

First round, No. 21 overall

Second round, No. 54 overall

Third round, No. 85 overall

Fourth round, No. 127 overall

Fifth round, No. 158 overall (from Miami)

Sixth round, No. 183 overall (from Houston)

Sixth round, No. 200 overall

Sixth round, No. 210 overall (from Los Angeles Rams)

Seventh round, No. 245 overall (from Houston)

New England Patriots

More Patriots:

Here’s How Patriots’ Mac Jones, Christian Barmore Spent This Year’s NFL Draft
Jacksonville Jaguars fans
Previous Article

2022 NFL Draft: Jaguars Select Travon Walker With No. 1 Overall Pick
Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Sauce Gardner
Next Article

Jets Draftee Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner Reps Ridiculous Chain To NFL Draft

Picked For You

Related