Patriots Draft Pick Tracker: Analysis On Every Pats Selection, Trade

The 2022 NFL Draft officially is underway.
The New England Patriots entered Thursday night armed with a total of nine selections: one on Day 1, two on Day 2 and six on Day 3. Follow along with this tracker for NESN.com’s rapid-fire take on each pick, along with any draft-day trades New England executes.
Click each draftee’s name for a deeper look at his skill set and his fit in New England. This post will be updated throughout the draft.
First round, No. 21 overall
Second round, No. 54 overall
Third round, No. 85 overall
Fourth round, No. 127 overall
Fifth round, No. 158 overall (from Miami)
Sixth round, No. 183 overall (from Houston)
Sixth round, No. 200 overall
Sixth round, No. 210 overall (from Los Angeles Rams)
Seventh round, No. 245 overall (from Houston)