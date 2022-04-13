How Extended Playoff Schedule Aids Return Of Celtics’ Robert Williams

NESN Logo Sign In

Robert Williams being available for the first round of the NBA playoffs seemed like an afterthought when he suffered a torn meniscus late in the season.

But with the way the games of the first round of the NBA playoffs are structured, it lends to the possibility of the Celtics center making an appearance during the latter stages of Boston’s series with the Brooklyn Nets.

After the series opens Sunday, the Celtics and Nets will have two days off before Game 2 commences followed by another two-day break prior to Game 3. The series then will follow an every other day format.

With the series stretched out, it gives more time for Williams to continue to recuperate from his knee injury. Williams underwent successful surgery March 30, sidelining him or four to six weeks.

With that timeframe in mind, Williams potentially could come back for Game 5 on April 27 as that will mark four weeks since Williams’ surgery.

Williams’ return would provide a massive boost for the Celtics with them facing the high-powered Nets in a harder-than-usual first-round matchup. Williams, who experienced a career-best campaign before missing the final seven games of the regular season, notched nearly a double-double with 10.0 points and 9.6 rebounds per game all while being a defensive menace with 2.2 blocks.

Soon after the surgery, Williams said he was feeling good and felt confident his return would line up with the expected timetable.