Bailey Zappe Film Review: Could Patriots QB Be More Than Just Backup?

Bailey Zappe already has been written off as nothing more than a career backup in the NFL. In fact, some even have called the Patriots draftee a “flag-football” quarterback — an intended compliment.

But could the Western Kentucky product become more than just a clipboard-holder in the pros?

Zappe’s career in New England likely will be determined by the success or failures of Mac Jones, the current franchise quarterback. If Jones realizes his potential in Foxboro and stays healthy, Zappe likely will rarely see the field, potentially becoming trade bait down the road. Should things go sideways for Jones, things could get interesting.

When the Patriots took Zappe in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, many scratched their heads and wondered why Belichick targeted a quarterback, particularly when there were other higher-ranked signal-callers on the board. But Zappe’s intangibles — he earned the highest Wonderlic score of all quarterbacks before the draft — and underrated talent make it easy to envision him at least becoming Brian Hoyer 2.0 (and that’s a good thing).

We poured over Zappe’s senior-season film at Western Kentucky. And while the Drew Brees comparisons might be aggressive, it’s evident the 23-year-old has the potential to develop into a good NFL quarterback — in New England or somewhere else.

First, let’s go over his stats and combine measurables, as well as our initial strength/weakness takeaways.

Bailey Zappe

Age: 23

Height: 6 feet

Weight: 215 pounds

Hands: 9 3/4 inches

Arms: 31 3/8 inches

Wingspan: 74 3/4 inches