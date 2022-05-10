Celtics’ Efficient Fourth Quarter Key Factor In Game 4 Win Vs. Bucks

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics made an improbable comeback in Game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks thanks to extremely efficient shooting.

The Celtics were down 11 points late into the third quarter, and needed a near-perfect finish to overcome a Bucks team that refused to go down until the waning seconds.

Boston shot 16-for-19 in the fourth quarter, putting together the highest fourth-quarter point total of any playoff team in 2022. They outscored the Bucks by 15 in that span.

The team was led by center Al Horford, who scored 16 points in the fourth on his way to a career-high 30 points in the postseason.

The Celtics-Bucks series is now tied 2-2 heading into Game 5 on Wednesday with tip off set for 7 p.m. ET. in TD Garden.