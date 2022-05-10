Celtics Wrap: Al Horford Leads The Way In Boston’s Game 4 Win Over Bucks

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics used a massive fourth quarter to come from behind in Game 4 and topple the Milwaukee Bucks, 116-108, at Fiserv Forum on Monday night.

With the win, the Celtics evened up the series at two-all.

Check out the full box score here:

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Celtics saved their best for last and didn’t buckle under the pressure of playing a fourth quarter on the road while facing a deficit.

After another woeful third quarter, Boston turned it on in the final frame, outscoring the Bucks, 43-28.

Al Horford led the fourth-quarter charge as the Celtics would have been in deep trouble without the 35-year-old. Horford turned in a vintage performance to keep Boston away from the brink of elimination and scored 16 points over the final 12 minutes.

Jayson Tatum followed Horford’s lead, which allowed Boston to overtake the Bucks in the fourth quarter. Even without Robert Williams, and Jaylen Brown dealing with foul trouble, the Celtics showed there’s no-quit in them. That was definitely at the forefront of their Game 4 win.