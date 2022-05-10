Celtics Wrap: Al Horford Leads The Way In Boston’s Game 4 Win Over Bucks

The Boston Celtics used a massive fourth quarter to come from behind in Game 4 and topple the Milwaukee Bucks, 116-108, at Fiserv Forum on Monday night.
With the win, the Celtics evened up the series at two-all.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The Celtics saved their best for last and didn’t buckle under the pressure of playing a fourth quarter on the road while facing a deficit.
After another woeful third quarter, Boston turned it on in the final frame, outscoring the Bucks, 43-28.
Al Horford led the fourth-quarter charge as the Celtics would have been in deep trouble without the 35-year-old. Horford turned in a vintage performance to keep Boston away from the brink of elimination and scored 16 points over the final 12 minutes.
Jayson Tatum followed Horford’s lead, which allowed Boston to overtake the Bucks in the fourth quarter. Even without Robert Williams, and Jaylen Brown dealing with foul trouble, the Celtics showed there’s no-quit in them. That was definitely at the forefront of their Game 4 win.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Horford poured in a postseason career-high 30 points on 11-for-14 shooting. He also recorded eight rebounds.
Horford also had a momentum-swinging dunk in the fourth quarter while being fouled by Giannis Antetokounmpo.
— Antetokounmpo turned in a massive outing for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo posted a massive double-double of 34 points and 18 rebounds.
— Tatum rebounded from an off-showing in Game 3 as he scored 30 points and grabbed 13 caroms in Game 4.
WAGER WATCH
Marcus Smart won bettors some money with his performance in Game 4. Smart was +550, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, to record at least 15 points and eight assists and he reached those totals in the fourth quarter. Smart finished with 18 points and eight assists
UP NEXT
The series swings back to Boston for Game 5 on Wednesday night with the series tied. Tip-off is schedule for 7 p.m. ET.