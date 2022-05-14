Celtics’ Game 6 Win Vs. BucksWas ‘Signature Game’ For Boston

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics forced a Game 7 with an exciting win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night in Game 6 on the road.

For Jaylen Brown, who dropped 22 points in the victory, it was a “signature game” for the Celtics.

“It was a big-time performance,” Brown told reporters at Fiserv Forum, per MassLive’s Brian Robb. “Our backs against the wall, you love to see (Jayson Tatum) come out aggressive and carry us offensively like he did and force a Game 7. Definitely a signature game for the Celtics and for Jayson. That was big so get ready for the next one.”

Tatum was incredible, to say the very least, for the C’s. The star had a game-high 46 points with nine rebounds and four assists.

Fans got used to seeing the Celtics blow leads throughout the regular season and struggle with their chemistry on the court. At one point, there was even talk about whether they were going to make the playoffs as they held on to the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Boston will need a repeat performance from Tatum and another “signature game” if the Celtics want to move on.

Game 7 from TD Garden is set for Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.