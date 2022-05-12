Three Key Factors That Led To Celtics’ Game 5 Collapse Vs. Bucks

NESN Logo Sign In

Every Celtics fan who watched Wednesday’s Game 5 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks likely came away with similar takeaways: Marcus Smart was abysmal in the final minute, Giannis Antetokounmpo resoundingly won the battle with Al Horford this time, and Bobby Portis is one serious pain in the butt.

But the Celtics didn’t lose because of the very visible moments that will be replayed in the highlight segments.

They lost because a series of decisions or a general lack of awareness created situations that never should have existed for those highlight moments to occur.

Here are three under-the-radar factors that contributed to the Celtics’ 110-107 loss, which put them on the brink of elimination in the best-of-seven NBA Eastern Conference playoff series:

Up comfortably, but careless

One of the real, “Oh, no,” moments came after Pat Connaughton hit a 3-pointer to cut the Bucks’ deficit to eight points with 7:38 on the clock. But it wasn’t the shot itself that sparked concern.

That moment came a possession later, when a miscommunication between Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart caused Brown to toss a pass at a strange angle that missed its target and went out of bounds. It was just one turnover, but it was the type of mental error you simply can’t make when you’re leading in the fourth quarter of a playoff game. The emphasis in that situation needed to be on execution and smart possessions.