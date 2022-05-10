Al Horford Blows By Giannis Antetokounmpo En Route To Monster Slam

NESN Logo Sign In

The 35-year-old Al Horford still has a spring in his step.

The Boston Celtics forward showcased it early in the fourth quarter during Game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night at Fiserv Forum.

Al Horford blew by former Defensive Player of the Year Giannis Antetokounmpo on a drive from the wing and then threw down a terrific dunk while getting fouled by Antetokounmpo.

Check out Horford’s monster slam here:

BIG AL ? BIG SLAM#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel on TNT pic.twitter.com/HF7Lq6g56d — NBA (@NBA) May 10, 2022

For Horford, it was a little bit of revenge on Antetokounmpo after the Greek Freak stared down Horford following a dunk earlier in the game.