Al Horford Blows By Giannis Antetokounmpo En Route To Monster Slam

The 35-year-old Al Horford still has a spring in his step.
The Boston Celtics forward showcased it early in the fourth quarter during Game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night at Fiserv Forum.
Al Horford blew by former Defensive Player of the Year Giannis Antetokounmpo on a drive from the wing and then threw down a terrific dunk while getting fouled by Antetokounmpo.
Check out Horford’s monster slam here:
For Horford, it was a little bit of revenge on Antetokounmpo after the Greek Freak stared down Horford following a dunk earlier in the game.