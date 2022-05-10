Bruins’ Connor Clifton Is ‘Defending Well, Playing Fast’ Alongside Derek Forbort

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins have needed some role players to play some key minutes in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Bruins have lost their top-two defensemen during the best-of-seven series, currently tied at two-all. Hampus Lindholm was injured on a big hit in Game 2, though he is now trending in the right direction. Charlie McAvoy was a surprise lineup scratch prior to Game 4, ruled out due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Bruins won Game 4 against the Hurricanes 5-2, and defensive pairing Connor Clifton and Derek Forbort have been key cogs in the effort. They each played roughly 20 minutes in the win.

“Playoff hockey… we’ve played together pretty much all year,” Clifton said, as seen in a team-provided video. “We’ve finally got some chemistry. We’re defending well, we’re playing fast… it’s been going really well for us. Just got to keep that energy up.”

The Bruins will need the defensive duo to continue their high level of play in Game 5 against the host Hurricanes on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.