How Former Red Sox DH David Ortiz Feels About Joining Hall of Fame

Former Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz spent some time in a place on Monday where he will be permanently immortalized just months from his visit.

The legendary slugger took a visit to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y. to take a tour of the museum.

Ortiz reflected on his journey to the Hall of Fame as he saw the legendary plaques.

“Getting to know you’re going to be part of where they are is something that is very impressive,” Ortiz told The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham. “Because I know what it takes for those guys to be where they’re at. When you first begin, the last thing that you’re thinking about is being part of that pack.”

Ortiz will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in July, and will receive a plaque of his own.