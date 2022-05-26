NBA Rumors: Jake Paul Eyes Ex-Celtics Player For PPV Boxing Event

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics might have a box-office summer in more ways than one.

YouTube star-turned-boxer Jake Paul wants former C’s forward Glen “Big Baby” Davis to compete Aug. 13 in his pay-per-view boxing event, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Thursday, citing sources. Paul?s Most Valuable Promotions company wanted to match Davis against former NBA player Larry Sanders, but the latter’s Big 3 commitments represent a sticking point in the potential bout with the former.

Sanders is listed at 6-foot-11 and 235 lbs, while Davis stands at 6-foot-9 and weighed 289 lbs during his playing career, according to Basketball-Reference.com. It’s safe to say a boxing match between them would be a heavyweight affair.

Davis played for the Celtics between 2007 and 2011 and helped Boston win the NBA Finals in 2008. He has been in the headlines lately for lighthearted antics like trash-talking Celtics opponents and allegations of a serious offense of fraud.

Davis will or won’t box on Paul’s card long after the Celtics’ campaign in the NBA playoffs finishes. Boston currently owns a 3-2 lead over the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals. The NBA Finals are scheduled to start June 2 and run as long as June 19.