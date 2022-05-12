NFL Schedule 2022 Release Live Stream: How, When To Watch Broadcast

Learn the who, when and where of the 2022 season

by

The NFL has succeeded in making its schedule release a thing, to the point that people actually like to watch it on TV.

Those who follow along on Twitter already have a decent idea of their team’s schedule, as leaks spoil the fun during the lead-up to the reveal. But, if you want to stay in the dark until everything’s official, you have a three-hour NFL Network broadcast to sink your teeth into Thursday night.

Full schedules will be revealed beginning at 8 p.m. ET, with each team announcing their season-opening matchups two hours prior.

Here’s how and when to watch NFL Network’s schedule reveal broadcast:

When: Thursday, May 12, at 8 p.m. ET
TV: NFL Network
Live stream: FuboTV | NFL Network

