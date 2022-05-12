This Umpire Scorecard Graphic Will Irk Red Sox Fans About Loss To Braves

NESN Logo Sign In

Home plate umpire Adam Beck certainly left his mark on Wednesday night’s game between the Red Sox and the Braves.

Boston was victimized by a very lousy call from Beck with the bases loaded in the top half of the sixth inning at Truist Park. Kevin Plawecki faced a 3-2 count with two outs when he took a Collin McHugh pitch that appeared to be well below the strike zone. But Beck ruled the pitch a strike, which ended the frame with the game still tied at 3-3 and led to the ejections of the Red Sox catcher and manager Alex Cora.

Sox fans in attendance or watching on NESN surely were fuming when Beck blew the call and those feelings likely were compounded when Atlanta went on to walk off with a win. What might future anger Boston supports is this umpire scorecard graphic, which shows Beck was very sharp behind the dish aside from that one major slip-up.

Fortunately for the Red Sox, they have a great opportunity this weekend to move past the frustrating night in Atlanta. Boston on Friday will open a three-game road series with the Texas Rangers, who currently are four games below .500.

NESN’s complete coverage of the series opener at Globe Life Field will begin at 7 p.m. ET.