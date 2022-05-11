Reminder: Here Are Patriots’ 2022 Opponents Before NFL Schedule Release

NESN Logo Sign In

The NFL will release its full schedule for the 2022 season Thursday night, at which point the New England Patriots, among others, will learn when they’re playing each opponent.

But the identifies of those opponents already are known. So, we might as well serve up a reminder before the league unveils its weekly slate for the upcoming campaign.

Here’s who the Patriots will play this season:

HOME (8)

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

New York Jets

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Indianapolis Colts

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

AWAY (9)

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

New York Jets

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

Las Vegas Raiders

Arizona Cardinals

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

The Patriots, as always, will face each of their division rivals — the Bills, Dolphins and Jets — twice, with one home matchup and one road matchup apiece.

Eight of the remaining 11 opponents then are comprised of two entire divisions, per the NFL’s rotation formula, and New England this season will face the AFC North and NFC North.