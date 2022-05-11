Four Things To Watch In Patriots’ 2022 Regular-Season Schedule Release

Beyond those obvious connections, the Patriots also will have to contend with a talented Raiders offense that added All-Pro receiver Davante Adams to a group that already featured Derek Carr, Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow. This will be the Patriots’ first trip to Sin City, too, so expect a large contingent of traveling fans.

The Raiders, like the Patriots, bowed out in the wild-card round of last year’s NFL playoffs.

Other marquee matchups on the Patriots’ schedule include their quadrennial trip to Lambeau Field and their first matchup with budding star quarterback Joe Burrow, who led the Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance last season.

2. Divisional duels

When will the Patriots have their shot at revenge against Josh Allen and the Bills? When will they get their first look at the newly Tyreek Hill-ified Dolphins? When’s their first meeting with the Jets, who haven’t beaten New England since 2015 but appear to have substantially improved their roster this offseason?

The Patriots went just 3-4 against AFC East opponents last season — including their 47-17 postseason spanking in Buffalo — with two of those wins coming against the 4-13 Jets and the other coming in a wind storm.

3. Suspended stars

Deshaun Watson was one of several high-profile quarterbacks to join the AFC this offseason, and the Patriots are scheduled to visit his Browns. It remains unclear, however, whether Watson will be available for that matchup, as he could be suspended by the NFL amid allegations of sexual misconduct. (Watson was not criminally charged but is facing 22 civil lawsuits stemming from those allegations.)

If the league chooses to suspend Watson for, say, six games and the Browns’ matchup with the Patriots falls within that period, New England would get to face a significantly weaker Cleveland team. Ex-Patriots third-stringer Jacoby Brissett currently is Watson’s top backup, with Baker Mayfield still lingering on the Browns’ depth chart.

The Patriots also have a road date with the Cardinals this season. If that’s within the opening six weeks, they won’t see star receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was hit with a PED suspension earlier this month.