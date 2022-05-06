Red Sox Recall Jarren Duran From Triple-A Worcester

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox are hoping Jarren Duran can play a role in a turnaround following a brutal start to the 2022 season.

Boston is promoting Duran to the big leagues ahead of a weekend series with the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park. The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier was the first to report the news, and it’s unknown what the corresponding roster move will be. Duran is hitting leadoff in Friday night’s series opener.

It’s Duran’s second stint in the big leagues after appearing in 33 games last season. He impressed early before fizzling. He had a fine spring training with the big club, going 6-for-18 in nine games but was sent to Triple-A Worcester to start the season. He has done everything right so far with the WooSox, hitting .370 (20-for-54) with four doubles, two triples and a home run in 14 games. Just as impressive has been his plate discipline; Duran has nine walks in 63 plate appearances after collecting just four free passes in 112 big league plate appearances last season.

He also should provide a needed boost of athleticism. Duran stole seven bases and was caught just once to start the season with Worcester.