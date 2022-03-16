Boston Red Sox Starter Chris Sale Weeks Away from Pitching by SportsGrid 42 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier reports that the Boston Red Sox’s Chris Sale has a stress fracture on his right rib cage and won’t be ready for the start of the season.

Bloom: Chris Sale has a stress fracture in his right rib cage and won’t be ready for start of season — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) March 16, 2022

According to Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, Sale is not throwing due to the injury and is weeks away from picking up a baseball again.

Sale has had a rough go of it the past few seasons. In February of 2020, Sale had pneumonia, a few weeks later, the season was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and then he underwent Tommy John surgery in March. His recovery continued into 2021 when he contracted COVID-19. Sale didn’t restart pitching in the majors until August and then tested positive for COVID-19 again in September.

In 2021, Sale only made nine starts for Boston, winning five and losing one. He had a 3.16 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, and 52 strikeouts in 42.2 innings of work.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Boston Red Sox are +1800 to win the 2022 World Series.