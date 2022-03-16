Boston Red Sox Starter Chris Sale Weeks Away from Pitching
The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier reports that the Boston Red Sox’s Chris Sale has a stress fracture on his right rib cage and won’t be ready for the start of the season.
Bloom: Chris Sale has a stress fracture in his right rib cage and won’t be ready for start of season— Alex Speier (@alexspeier) March 16, 2022
According to Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, Sale is not throwing due to the injury and is weeks away from picking up a baseball again.
Sale has had a rough go of it the past few seasons. In February of 2020, Sale had pneumonia, a few weeks later, the season was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and then he underwent Tommy John surgery in March. His recovery continued into 2021 when he contracted COVID-19. Sale didn’t restart pitching in the majors until August and then tested positive for COVID-19 again in September.
In 2021, Sale only made nine starts for Boston, winning five and losing one. He had a 3.16 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, and 52 strikeouts in 42.2 innings of work.
