Celtics Should Be Ecstatic About Latest Marcus Smart Injury Update

Not only are the Celtics riding the momentum of a Game 2 win into Milwaukee. Boston also could benefit from the return of Marcus Smart when it faces the Bucks in Game 3 on Saturday.

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka indicated Friday that Smart would be listed as “probable” for Game 3 after missing Game 2 of Boston’s second-round playoff series against Milwaukee due to a quad contusion.

“Marcus is doing much better,” Udoka told reporters Friday after the Celtics’ practice in Milwaukee. “Went through shootaround today, walkthrough, getting some extra work in and will be listed as probable.”

Smart said Thursday there was a “strong likelihood” of him playing in Game 3, so Udoka’s comments stand as confirmation. If Smart returns, it’ll obviously be a huge boost for Boston, as the 28-year-old guard recently was named NBA Defensive Player of the Year and figures to be instrumental in the Celtics’ continued quest to shut down Giannis Antetokounmpo and company.

Smart missed six games due to a quad injury in January before reaggravating the ailment Sunday in Boston’s Game 1 loss at TD Garden. The C’s managed to overcome his absence Tuesday in Game 2, but the series now shifts to Fiserv Forum, where the defending NBA champions will look to prove they’re still the team to beat in the Eastern Conference.