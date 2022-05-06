Bruce Cassidy, Chris Wagner Share Expectations For Forward In Bruins-Hurricanes Game 3

NESN Logo Sign In

Chris Wagner has a big opportunity in front of him for the Bruins.

The forward will play on the fourth line in Boston’s Game 3 against the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night. Trent Frederic was healthy scratched after getting into some “penalty trouble” in Game 2.

Wagner played in the Bruins’ final game of the regular season against the Toronto Maple Leafs after spending 2021-22 in Providence and has familiarity with playing in the playoffs.

“I liked Wags’ game up in Toronto,” head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters after Friday’s practice, per video provided by the team. “We’ve seen him in the playoffs, sort of the grit he can bring in and being first on the forecheck, his physicality. I think it’s really what has made a name for him in this league. So, if he can get there on time tonight on some of those, we could certainly use it.”

Wagner admitted it will be emotional for him playing in front of the TD Garden for the first time since last season.

“Definitely (going to be) emotional,” Wagner told Bruins reporter Eric Russo. “I’m obviously very excited. I don’t know if I really expected this to happen a couple weeks ago but I’m happy to be here and help the team win, down 2-0, you need something to kind of change the series around, hopefully I can do something to do that.

“I feel like we’ve been in these spots before where we were down so just try to help the team win.”