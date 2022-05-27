Watch Red Sox Jump Out To Lead With Kiké Hernández’s Lead-Off Homer

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox did not take long to get the party started in Chicago in the rubber-match game against the White Sox.

Kiké Hernández saw just two pitches before putting a ball in the bleachers, a 395-foot blast that reached the seats in a hurry.

Watch the lead-off home run here:

Kiké didn?t waste any time! pic.twitter.com/xqy3XF5fvO — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 27, 2022

The home run was Hernández’s third home run of the season, and it was the second time in the series against the White Sox that he led off the game with a round-tripper.

That’s not all, as the Red Sox continued to pour it on with Alex Verdugo’s two-run double to take a 3-0 lead in the first inning.