Where Heat Stand On Injury Front Ahead Of Game 4 Vs. Celtics

Injuries are not exclusive to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals.

The Miami Heat also have several key players dealing with injury issues, as the two teams prepare for Monday night’s Game 4 at TD Garden with the Heat ahead in the best-of-seven series, 2-1.

On Sunday evening, the Heat provided an injury update on six players and listed Jimmy Butler (knee), Kyle Lowry (hamstring), Max Strus (hamstring), Gabe Vincent (hamstring), P.J. Tucker (knee) and Tyler Herro (groin) as all questionable for Game 4.

Butler, who missed the entire second half of Game 3 due to knee inflammation, intends to suit up for the contest on Monday, according to Yahoo Sports Chris Haynes.

Lowry has dealt with hamstring issues all postseason, causing him to miss eight games, but returned in a big way in Game 3. Lowry played 29 minutes and scored 11 points to go along with six assists and four steals.

Vincent has given Miami depth at the guard position and started the first two games in place of Lowry while Strus drilled a clutch 3-pointer to fend off the Celtics late in Game 4.

Tucker, who delivered 17 points in 38 minutes in Miami’s 109-103 road win, exited Game 2 early with a knee injury that apparently is still bothering him but didn’t keep him shouldering a large workload Saturday.