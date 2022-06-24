2022 NBA Draft: Get To Know Celtics Draft Pick JD Davison

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics had to wait a while to make their only selection of the 2022 NBA Draft, finally drafting Alabama guard JD Davison after the calendar turned over to Friday.

As is often the case with late second-round picks, Davison isn’t the biggest name college basketball has to offer, but he does offer some intriguing potential, according to ESPN’s Jay Bilas.

“JD Davison is explosive,” Bilas said during ESPN’s draft coverage. “He can really get up the floor, has very good hip transition. Had some turnover issues, is not a shooter so you wonder exactly what his game is, but you know he’s spectacularly athletic and has had some big time finishes.

“Athletically he’s off the charts, just a small guard.”

The first thing that jumps out about Bilas’ report are those turnover issues, as he averaged three per game in his lone season in Tuscaloosa. Davison was a bench player for the Crimson Tide, playing 25.8 minutes per game, averaging 8.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and a steal in 2021-22.

The Celtics likely made this move with an eye for his raw ability. Davison was a five-star recruit coming out of high school, ranked as the best recruit in the state of Alabama and 15th best in the nation by ESPN in the Class of 2021. At 6-foot-2, 195 pounds, Davison showed the ability to defend multiple positions for Alabama, making him a fit for the switch-happy Celtics.

Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens touched on his athleticism in a post-draft news conference