Aaron Judge, Yankees Agree On $19 Million Deal To Avoid Arbitration

The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge have settled on a new deal to avoid arbitration. Judge will be a free agent after the 2022 season.

The 30-year-old outfielder signed a one-year, $19 million contract Friday, per ESPN. The Yankees slugger can make an additional $250,000 by winning an MVP Award and $250,000 for World Series MVP. Judge is a -120 favorite to win the American League MVP award, and the Yankees are +425 favorites to win the World Series, odds are according to DraftKings Sporstbook.

“Excited that that’s behind us and we can leave that portion of the show alone,” manager Aaron Boone said.

Judge is having arguably the best season of his career, batting .304 with 27 homers and 53 RBIs in 68 games. He is on pace for 60 home runs. Judge is hoping to be paid very well for this seasons performance, as before the start of the season, Judge turned down a $213.5 million contract extension.

While it’s likely general manager Brian Cashman will do whatever it takes to bring back the Yankees superstar, a world exists where multiple teams could be in the running to sign Judge — including the Boston Red Sox.

Until the time comes to renegotiate his contract, Judge will continue to lead the Yankees atop Major League Baseball as the Tampa Bay Rays and the Red Sox continue to make their own push within the American League East.