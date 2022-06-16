Alex Cora Suggests Source Of Trevor Story’s Recent Hitting Struggles

NESN Logo Sign In

After enjoying a scorching-hot stretch in mid-to-late May, Trevor Story now finds himself amid a bit of a cold spell.

Prior to the Red Sox’s 10-1 win over the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park on Wednesday, Story had gone 4-for-32 at the plate over his last eight games. Boston’s second baseman wasn’t seeing much contact over that stretch either, as he struck out 13 times.

Speaking with the media before the A’s-Red Sox middle game, Boston manager Alex Cora suggested what was troubling Story at the dish.

“He’s getting out there (with his swing) instead of letting the ball travel,” Cora told reporters, per The Boston Globe. “Out in front on the fastball, breaking balls, everything. Hopefully he can stay inside of a few pitches and hit the ball to right-center.”

Cora kind of spoke it into existence, as one of Story’s two hits Wednesday night was an RBI single the opposite way. The two-time All-Star also drew a walk, marking only the fourth time he’s reached first via base on balls this month.

Story will try to keep it going Thursday afternoon when Boston and Oakland wrap up their three-game set. NESN’s full coverage of the series finale will begin at 12:30 p.m. ET.