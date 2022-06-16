Patriots 53-Man Roster Projection: Way-To-Early Outlook After Minicamp

NESN Logo Sign In

Let’s make one thing clear right off the top: It’s far, far too early to predict with any certainty what the New England Patriots’ initial 53-man roster will look like.

But why not try anyway?

With the Patriots now off until they reconvene for training camp on July 26, here’s our first crack at a 2022 roster projection after watching the team’s four open spring practices:

QUARTERBACK

In: Mac Jones, Brian Hoyer, Bailey Zappe

Out: None

Hoyer’s contract and Zappe’s fourth-round draft slot should lock both into roster spots. The only question here is whether the rookie can challenge the 36-year-old journeyman for the top backup job behind Jones, the no-doubt starter.

RUNNING BACK

In: Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, J.J. Taylor, Pierre Strong

PUP: James White

Out: Kevin Harris

If White returns to full health before the season and Kevin Harris impresses in training camp, the Patriots will have some difficult decisions to make at running back. For now, we’re leaving Harris off and choosing to go light at the position, with Taylor, Strong and Stevenson — who spent the offseason honing his route-running — sharing White’s third-down duties until his recovery from hip surgery is complete.