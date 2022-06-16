Red Sox Wrap: Boston Trounces Athletics Behind Offensive Outburst

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox had no issues dispatching the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday night, earning a 10-1 win at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox, who have now won 11 out of their last 13 games, improve to 34-29 while the Athletics own the worst record in the MLB at 21-43.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Sure the home runs are nice, as the Red Sox hit two in the win, but the patient approach at the plate by Boston’s offense is paying dividends.

The Red Sox made Oakland starter James Kaprielian labor through his outing as the right-hander issued an eye-popping six walks. Boston chased Karpielian from the contest after 3 2/3 innings. In total, the Red Sox registered seven walks to go along with 13 hits.

Having a good eye at the plate allowed the Red Sox to routinely put men on base and put a strain on the Athletics pitchers. Boston scored a run in six out of eight innings in which it had at-bats.

In past years, the Red Sox offense is at their best when they couple solid plate discipline with the long ball, and they certainly followed that formula to keep on winning.