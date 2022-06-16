Attending U.S. Open At Country Club? Pro Golfers Recommend Best Viewing Spots

NESN Logo Sign In

BROOKLINE — Thousands of golf fans will storm onto the grounds at The Country Club on Thursday for the long-awaited 2022 U.S. Open.

But many golf enthusiasts, especially those who are not familiar with the private club in Brookline, won’t know where to go. Finding the perfect spot to post up initially will be difficult to determine. Even those who may have been to The Country Club in the past — perhaps the 1988 U.S. Open or 1999 Ryder Cup — will see some changes to the layout.

There’s certainly a lot to see on the par-70 course measuring 7,254 yards. And that’s why some amateur attendees might want to let the professional golfers help.

“I would probably get here early and walk it,” Scottie Scheffler, the World’s No. 1 golfer, said Tuesday while speaking with the media. “If I hadn’t been here before, I would probably walk the course and maybe watch one of the early groups where there’s not too many people and try to get to see everything.”

Scheffler, though, has been to The Country Club. The course hosted the U.S. Amateur in 2013, and Scheffler remembered the experience and course all too well.

“There are so many good holes out here,” Scheffler said. “I could post up on (No. 8). I could post up on (Nos.) 10 and 11, kind of out there by the green and watch shots going into 11, watch shots coming into 10 and see some carnage on No. 10 and then maybe a few lower scores on No. 11.”

The par-4 10th is one of the most iconic holes on the property and appropriately known as “Himalayas.” The slim fairway sits between two massive rocks and the green is built onto a steep hill. The 10th usually plays as a par 5 for TCC members so playing it as a par 4 in the U.S. Open depicts the challenge Scheffler acknowledged. And who doesn’t like to see one or two professionals look like they’re competing in the weekly men’s league every now and then?