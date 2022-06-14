Brooks Koepka Lashes Out About LIV Golf, Calls It ‘(Expletive) Situation’

NESN Logo Sign In

BROOKLINE — Brooks Koepka knows the disruption that the LIV International Golf Series has caused the PGA Tour and greater golf community.

But the four-time major champion isn’t interested in discussing it.

Koepka spoke to the media Tuesday at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass., leading up to Thursday’s first round of the 2022 U.S. Open. And not only did the two-time U.S. Open champion (2017, 2018) keep the door open on a potential departure for LIV, the golf league backed by Saudi Arabian investments, but subsequently lashed out at those asking about it.

“I think it kind of sucks, too, y’all are throwing this black cloud over the U.S. Open,” Koepka said. “I mean, it’s one of my favorite events, and, I don’t know why you guys keep doing that. But the more legs you give it, the more you keep talking about it.”

Koepka later added: “I don’t understand. I’m trying to focus on the U.S. Open, man. I legitimately don’t get it. I’m tired of the conversations. I’m tired of all this stuff. Like I said, y’all are throwing a black cloud on the U.S. Open. I think that sucks. I actually do feel bad for them for once because it’s a (expletive) situation. We’re here to play, and you are talking about an event that happened last week.”

Koepka’s brother, Chase Koepka, joined LIV and played in the inaugural tournament in London over the weekend. Koepka, who sent a cryptic tweet last week, was not steadfast in his commitment to the PGA Tour, as other golfers like Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm both were.

“I mean, there’s been no other option to this point, so where else are you gonna go?” Koepka responded when asked why he still remained with the PGA Tour.