Bill Belichick, Lacrosse Coach? Why Paul Rabil Believes It Could Happen

Rabil, who played at John Hopkins from 2006 through 2008 before enjoying a decorated, 14-year professional career, then offered his take on why Belichick would succeed as a lacrosse coach. He also offered an anecdote about Belichick once attending a Hopkins practice.

“I feel like he would win in the first three seasons of coaching, if not sooner,” said Rabil, who retired last September. “I mean, I don’t think he really coaches football. He just coaches. He coaches human beings — he’s so good at that. I mean, the amount of (Patriots) draft picks that come out of nowhere that turn into stars. Even lacrosse players, he has a knack for bringing them over into the NFL. I just think he understands the nuance of sports and blueprint of winning better than anyone. …

“(He’d put) smart people around him. He commands an insane amount of respect. I mean, I think I’ve told you guys this, but when I first met him, he came to a Hopkins practice — he stepped into the locker and was mother f—ing us up and down around our stick work and the six-on-six possession. He’s got photographic memory, so he then just, like, he just commands a room. And, all of a sudden, you’re listening to Bill Belichick coach you on lacrosse and you’re bought in.”

Watch Rabil talk about Belichick in the video below. (The clip does contain some NSFW language.)

With Belichick now 70 years old, it’s hard to imagine him coaching another sport. That said, his passion for football has allowed him to coach for longer than he initially planned to. Perhaps his love for lacrosse will inspire him to disregard his own age and take on another challenge.

For the uninitiated, Belichick and lacrosse go way back, well before he made Penn State LAX product Chris Hogan a key weapon in the Patriots’ offense.

He played at Annapolis High School (Maryland) and as a post-grad at Phillips Academy in Andover, Mass. Belichick then attended Wesleyan University, for which he played both football and lacrosse. He was voted a captain of the lacrosse team before his senior season in 1975.