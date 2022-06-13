How Phil Mickelson Addressed Criticisms From Families Of 9/11 Victims

NESN Logo Sign In

Phil Mickelson has caught the ire of golf fans since officially joining the Saudi Arabian-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, but undoubtedly the most noteworthy of criticisms came from Terry Strada, who’s husband died in the September 11th terrorist attacks.

Strada, while representing the 911familiesunited.org, a coalition of families and survivors of the terrorist attacks, sent a scathing letter to the representatives of Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed and Kevin Na, all of whom recently joined the golf league backed by Saudi Arabian investments.

“As you may know, Osama bin Laden and 15 of the 19 September 11 hijackers were Saudis,” Strada wrote, per the New York Post. “It was the Saudis who cultivated and spread the evil, hate-filled Islamist ideology that inspired the violent jihadists to carry out the deadly 9/11 attacks.”

Strada and the 9/11 group expressed their outrage while accusing the golfers of sportswashing and betraying the United States.

Mickelson, while speaking with the media Monday at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass., before competing in the 2022 U.S. Open, was asked how he would respond to those words. Mickelson first cut off the reporter asking the question saying, “No, I’ve read all that. Is there a question in there?”

Mickelson then continued: “I would say to the Strada family, I would say to everyone that has lost loved ones, lost friends in 9/11 that I have deep, deep empathy for them. I can’t emphasize that enough. I have the deepest of sympathy and empathy for them.”

Strada asked Mickelson and his fellow golfers to reconsider their stance on LIV. Given that Mickelson played in the inaugural tournament over the weekend in London, along with the fact he expressed Monday how the decision was the best thing for him, Strada and the rest of the group will not receive their collective wish.